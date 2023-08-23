Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals TRUTH about her father participating in Bigg Boss 17

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, a prominent Indian television artist, has been in the limelight following the remarkable success of her show Imlie, which is broadcast on Star Plus. Sumbul playing the lead character in this drama series garnered widespread acclaim from fans, contributing to its substantial popularity. She also gained an immense fan following during her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 reached its climax, crowning Elvish Yadav as the winner of the show. Despite this, anticipation for Bigg Boss 17 has already begun among fans. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her father's potential involvement as a contestant in Bigg Boss 17. Her statement sheds light on this matter and has sparked discussions among followers of the show.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father in Bigg Boss Season 17?

Bigg Boss enthusiasts and viewers are brimming with anticipation as they await the forthcoming 17th season of the show. Speculations surrounding the show's new season are intensifying as time goes by. Notably, one of the prevailing rumors suggests that Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father, Touqeer Hassan Khan, might be a participant in the upcoming season.

Addressing this topic, Sumbul offered her perspective and said, “So far, there's nothing like that. If something comes up, we will definitely let you know.” She also showed her concern adding that she does not want her father to be a part of the Bigg Boss.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Following the rumors, India Forum conducted an interview with Touqeer Hassan Khan. Hassan Khan said, “I can't comment on anything right now.” Further, when he was asked if the show makers had approached him, he said, “Aag Lagi Hai To Dhua To Uthega (If there's a fire, there will be smoke.)”

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s career

Sumbul embarked on her journey in the television industry as a child artist. She made her first appearance in the show DID Little Master in 2015. She graced the screen as Mehtab, the niece of Akbar, in the Tv serial Jodha Akbar, followed by her appearance in the serial Waaris. She also made an appearance in the hyped Tv serial Chandragupta Maurya.

Advertisement

She marked her Bollywood debut with the film Article 15.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan all set for her next TV show; Title revealed