Imlie: Karan Vohra and Imlie Chakraborty's show to take leap; Find out which actor will play new lead

Imlie stands out as one of the most popular television shows currently being broadcasted. With a large viewership, the show features Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in prominent roles, and their acting skills are highly admired by the audience. The show's makers have effectively captivated the viewers' attention through their interesting storyline. The audience is consistently kept engaged, eagerly anticipating each new development and surprise in the plot. Now, the makers are preparing to elevate the drama further by introducing a leap in the show.

Find out which actor will play new lead in Imlie:

According to an ETimes TV report, a popular actor is all set to star in Imlie after the leap and it is none other than Sai Ketan Rao. Sai Ketan Rao will play the main lead in the show and commenting about the same, the actor told the publication, "I am in talks with the makers of Imlie. Hopefully, I will be back on screen. The makers have made Imlie interesting. The first-generation leap worked well. I look forward to the second one." For the uninformed, Sai's last show Chashni went on air in March 2023 and wrapped up in just two months that is May 2023.

Take a look at Sai Ketan Rao's PIC:

For the uninformed, in a recent interview with the publication when Karan Vohra was asked about the show taking a leap, he had said, "That's not true. Our show had taken a leap just two months ago and it can't be going ahead with another leap." However, it will be interesting to see what the makers have to offer to the viewers.

Speaking about Sai Ketan Rao, the actor has been a part of several shows such as Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Chashni. Sai has been a part of several Telugu films and web series and gained an immense fan following.

About Imlie:

Imlie had taken a 20-year generation leap in August 2022 and Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty were roped in to play the new leads. Prior to this, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan played the main lead in Imlie. The show airs every day at 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

