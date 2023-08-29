Imlie: Megha Chakraborty decides to exit the show post-leap; Find out how Atharva-Imlie's story will end

Imlie has been one of the most loved daily soaps and has a massive number of viewers too. The show was doing well in the TRP charts even after Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's exit and generation leap. The new star cast Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor and the show's engaging storyline hooked the attention of the viewers. But reportedly, since a few weeks, the show has not been doing well in terms of TRP. Thus, to bring back the audience's attention and to add more entertainment, the makers have decided to take a generation leap once again. It was earlier reported that the lead actress Megha Chakraborty who plays Imlie, has decided to part ways with the show post-leap.

New twist in Imlie:

Now according to the India Forums report, Imlie and Atharva's (Karan Vohra) love story will have a tragic end. According to the portal's sources, in the show, a bomb blast tragedy will mark the end of Imlie, Atharva, and the Rana family. However, Imlie and Atharva's daughter Kairi will be saved from this tragic event. It is reported that Anu will escape with Kairi to the serene city of Varanasi. To align with the revamped storyline, the show's sets are being redesigned to authentically capture the essence of the new narrative in this eagerly awaited leap.

Take a look at the post here-

As per the portal's sources, the cast of Imlie is already shooting for their end track, and their track may come to an end soon too. As per reports, Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao have been roped in to play the new leads in Imlie post generation leap. While talking to ETimes TV, Sai Ketan Rao said, "I am in talks with the makers of Imlie. Hopefully, I will be back on screen. The makers have made Imlie interesting. The first-generation leap worked well. I look forward to the second one."

About Imlie:

Imlie had taken a 20-year generation leap in August 2022 and Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty were roped in to play the new leads. Prior to this, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan played the main lead in Imlie. The show airs every day at 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

