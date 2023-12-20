Imlie Promo: Dadi maa discovers truth behind Imlie-Agasthya’s contract marriage; Mask man treat continues

The show Imlie has been generating significant buzz with its enthralling episodes everyday. The current plot of the show is quite compelling and is keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent promo of Imlie showcases Agasthya’s growing concern for Imlie after getting to know that someone is threatening her. Moreover, Dadi Maa finds out about the truth of Imlie and Agasthya’s marriage.

Imlie and Agasthya’s marriage truth gets exposed in front of the family

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus posted a teaser of Imlie. It begins with Agasthya getting angry at Imlie for not telling him that her life's in danger. He tries to inform the Police about the same but Imlie stops him. Agasthya then shuts all the windows and doors of the house to protect Imlie.

In the later part of the promo, it is shown that Imlie and Agasthya are unable to find her divorce papers. As they are searching for the documents, a servant comes to call them downstairs. The duo appears in front of the family and confronts Dadi Maa who is sitting with some papers in her hands. Imlie and Agasthya assume that Dadi Maa has learned about their contractual marriage.

The caption of the post reads, “Dadi Maa ke haath laga ek document. Kya poore parivaar ke saamne khul jaayega Imlie aur Agasthya ki shaadi ka sach?”

About Imlie

Imlie is a TV soap that premiered on November 16, 2020. The show began with Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. It followed the story of an 18-year-old ambitious village girl from Pagdandiya, Imlie, aka Sumbul, who after much struggle reaches Delhi and meets Aditya, essayed by Gashmeer. However, he doesn’t understand her worth and marries Malini, portrayed by Mayuri. Imlie then meets a businessman named Aryan, aka Fahmaan, and starts developing feelings for him. They end up dying and leaving behind their daughter, also named Imlie. At this point, the show took the first leap.

Currently, Imlie is showcasing its third generational leap. The narrative follows the story of Imlie (Adrija Roy), a village girl and a bar singer who is in need of money for her late elder sister, Kairi's son, Ashu. She comes across an NRI businessman, Agasthya (Sai Ketan Rao), who comes to meet his grandmother in the village.

Imlie is bankrolled by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Star Plus and streams on Disney+Hotstar.

