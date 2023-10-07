Imlie PROMO: Imlie and Agastya tied in contract marriage; will their love blossom soon?

Imlie 3 is getting the love of the audience. The current track of the show revolves around Imlie being expelled from her cooking job and being accused of robbing jewelry from the house. Agastya also shamed her for her act while she tried to prove herself innocent. Imlie is working hard to earn money so that she can treat her unwell brother who's battling his life. She ends up at a local bar to sing and earn money but Agastya ruins the same and informs everyone that Imlie is a thief. Imlie is humiliated and thrown out of the place. Now, Imlie has very little time left to arrange for money. Well, the makers have an exciting twist for all the ardent fans of the show as soon Imlie and Agastya will marry each other.

Imlie and Agastya's contract marriage

As per the new promo of the show, Imlie and Agastya get tied into a contract marriage for their vested interest. Agastya has to showcase his marital status while Imlie wants money to treat her brother. Agastya offers Imlie a large sum of money for a contract marriage of about six months. Having no other option left, Imlie agrees to the same. She puts up a condition that she will not put vermilion in her hairline because she considers it holy and spiritual. However, as per the wedding ritual, Agastya is asked to put vermilion in Imlie's hairline. This leaves Imlie teary-eyed. Later, Agastya yet again pulls down Imlie for doing a contract marriage in return for money, not knowing about her brother's health. It will be interesting to see how Imlie and Agastya's bond will prosper and how their love story will blossom amidst these situations.

Have a look at the promo:

Imlie's previous seasons

Imlie started off as a story of a village girl getting forcefully married to an already engaged man from Delhi. The story mapped their love story and how they separated. Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani played lead roles in the show. Later, Fahmaan Khan took the main lead as Mahajani exited. Season 2 of Imlie had Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra as the leads. This is Imlie's third installment with actors Adirja Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles.

