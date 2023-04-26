Imlie Promo: Will Imlie-Atharva reunite for their daughter after 5 years?

Imlie is one of the most popular shows airing on Television screens presently and has a huge number of viewers. The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in lead roles, and the audience loves their acting mettle. The makers of the show have kept the viewers hooked to the show owing to its engaging storyline. The audience is often on the edge of their seats to witness the new twist and turns in the show. Now, the makers are all set to introduce more drama in the show as they will be introducing a generation leap.

Imlie new promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Imlie on its official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. In the promo, it is seen that Atharva meets with an accident, and pregnant Imlie is shocked after hearing this horrible news. It is then seen that Imlie delivers a baby but the doctor informs her that her baby is not alive. This news leaves Imlie devastated, and after 5 years she sees a little girl running towards a man while calling him 'papa'. As soon as she turns around to see the man, she sees that it is Atharva. Shocked Imlie also sees Atharva and his daughter with Seerat. Imlie sees them happy and gets upset.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "5 saal baad, ek chaukaane waale andaaz mein saamne aaya hai Imlie ka beeta hua kal. Ab kya mod legi Imlie ki kahani? Dekhiye, #Imlie ki nayi shuruaat, iss Shukrvaar se, raat 8:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

It will be interesting to see whether Imlie and Atharva will reunite after 5 years or whether Cheeni will create more differences between them. Imlie airs every day at 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

