Imlie premiered in 2020 and went on to become one of the most popular shows on Indian TV. The drama underwent three generational leaps at different times to amp up the entertainment quotient. While the makers mostly managed to intrigue the viewers, the recent turn in the plotline didn’t go in their favor as per the male lead of Imlie, Sai Ketan Rao. He plays the lead role of Agasthya as well as Surya Pratap Reddy on the show.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Sai confirmed that Imlie is going off air, owing to its low TRPs. The actor also spoke about the probable reason why the audience started feeling disconnected from the story, which had resonated with them earlier.

Sai Ketan Rao’s take on Imlie’s low ratings

During the conversation, Sai Ketan Rao attributed Agasthya’s death as the reason behind viewers losing interest in the show. He said that he started off as Agasthya who was a nurturing person, a lover at heart, someone who was always there for his family and Imlie. But as the story moved forward, Agasthya needed to die. Audiences wanted his comeback, but that didn’t happen and that’s where they disconnected from the show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali actor stated, “For the first 6 to 7 months, I played Agasthya, who was a caring person and simultaneously a shrewd businessman. People got so connected with the character. The TRP was also pretty good at that time. Everything was going well. However, as the story progressed, Agasthya had to die. The audience couldn't digest Agastya's death. They were still expecting that Agastya would return. I feel the audience got detached from the show and the story when Surya came.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Sai shared how he responded when he heard the news of Imlie going off air. He quoted, “My first reaction was, it's part of my job, part of my journey. If a journey is starting, it will end eventually. I gave my best, people loved it, that matters to me a lot.”

About Imlie

Imlie went on air for the first time in November 2020. In no time, the show made a special place in the hearts of the Indian audience. The current cast of the drama includes Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists.

Imlie is backed by Gul Khan under her banner 4 Lions Films. The drama series can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Did you know why Imlie’s Karan Vohra accepted his Main Hoon Saath Tere character? Check out actor’s personal inspiration