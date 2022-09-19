Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer’s music video 'Ishq Ho Gaya' teaser out; WATCH

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan were playing the lead in the TRP top-rated show Imlie for some time and they have recently quit the show. Both actors are quite popular on social media for their excellent on-screen chemistry. They enjoy a massive fan following, who were disappointed when Sumbul and Fahmaan shared news of leaving the show. Apart from their excellent on-screen chemistry, they are also very good friends in real life. The actors will be soon seen together again in a new music video, 'Ishq Ho Gaya', which is due to be released soon.

The teaser of Tabish Pasha's song 'Ishq Ho Gaya' featuring Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer is out. The song is romantic in nature and its festive touch will add colors to this Navratri season. The teaser showcases the look of Fahmaan and Sumbul. Now with the teaser being released, the next is the release of 'Ishq Ho Gaya', which will take place on 21st September at 11am. The teaser opens up with Fahmaan and Sumbul romantic chemistry. They keep the viewers hooked to the teaser with their innocence and lovable camaraderie. In the end, we can hear the soulful voice of Tabish Pasha with heart pumping music.