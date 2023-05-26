Imlie's Karan Vohra and his wife Bella are expecting twins; Actor shares a glimpse of baby shower

Popular actor Karan Vohra is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world and is currently impressing the audience with his acting mettle in the hit show Imlie. The actor is applauded for his performance in Imlie wherein she essays the lead role of Atharva Rana. Speaking about his personal life, Karan tied the knot with his ladylove Bella Handa in January 2012. Bella resides in Delhi whereas Karan lives in Mumbai for shooting the show. At present, the couple is on cloud nine as they are expecting their babies.

Karan and Bella expecting twin babies:

Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife Bella will soon embrace parenthood and welcome twin babies in June. A few hours ago, Karan took to his social media handle and had shared a video of the baby shower preparations. The baby shower was held on 21 May at Karan’s house in Delhi and the actor had shared a sneak peek of the decoration. Sharing this video, Karan wrote, “Just before the shower.” Karan's co-star Megha Chakraborty also commented on the actor's video and wrote, "Cute."

Watch the video here-

On the professional front, Karan Vohra has been a part of numerous shows such as Zindagi Ki Mehak, Krishna Chali London, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and among others.

About Karan Vohra's ongoing show Imlie:

Imlie is one of the most popular shows airing on Television screens presently and has a huge number of viewers. The show stars Megha Chakraborty (who essays Imlie), Seerat Kapoor (who essays Chinni), and Karan Vohra (who essays Atharva) in lead roles, and the audience loves their acting mettle. The makers of the show have kept the viewers hooked to the show owing to its engaging storyline. The audience is often on the edge of their seats to witness the new twist and turns in the show. Imlie also manages to rank among the top 5 in the TRP chart due to its strong storyline. The show airs everyday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

