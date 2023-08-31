Imlie's new promo gives glimpse of major upcoming twist; Did you like Sai Ketan Rao's new look?

Imlie, starring Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra, has been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show enjoys a massive fan following and has successfully managed to make a place in the top 5. But reportedly, for a few weeks, the show has not been doing well in terms of TRP. Thus, to bring back the audience's attention and to add more entertainment, the makers have decided to take a generation leap once again. As per reports, Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty won't be a part of the show post-generation leap. Reportedly, the story after leap will revolve around Imlie and Atharva's daughter.

Imlie new promo:

Just a few minutes ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Imlie on its official Instagram handle. This promo gives a glimpse of the upcoming major twist that awaits the audience. The new promo of Imlie features Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in lead roles. In the new promo, we see Imlie who is Imlie and Atharva's daughter decide to sing in a bar to earn money. While singing in the bar, Agastya sees her for the first time and makes judgements against her. Imlie proves him wrong by declining the money that he offers. Thus, it will be interesting to witness Imlie and Agastya's relationship and how romance brews between them. In the promo, we also see Sai Ketan Rao's never-before-seen avatar. The actor has opted for a unique eye-catching hairstyle.

Watch Imlie promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Apne sammaan ko khone ke liye nahin, balki apne jeevan ko sahara dene ke liye bar mein kaam karti hai Imlie. Aise mein kya use Agastya ki offer hogi manzoor? Waqt dega jawaab! Dekhiye, #Imlie, 11 September se, raat 8:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

As per reports, Imlie and Atharva's (Karan Vohra) love story will have a tragic end. According to the India Forums report, a bomb blast tragedy will mark the end of Imlie, Atharva, and the Rana family. However, Imlie and Atharva's daughter Kairi will be saved from this tragic event. It is reported that Anu will escape with Kairi to the serene city of Varanasi. To align with the revamped storyline, the show's sets are being redesigned to authentically capture the essence of the new narrative in this eagerly awaited leap.

