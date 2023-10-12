IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: Aly Goni, Sriti Jha, and others praise Rohit Sharma for scoring century

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has united all cricket lovers. The 13th Cricket World Cup started with a bang with India witnessing victory against Australia and now Afghanistan. While the most awaited match is set for 14th October, when India will face its arch-rival Pakistan, Team India's performance in the matches has impressed the viewers. Many popular television actors who are following the World Cup 2023 closely, namely Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, and Sriti Jha, among others, are sharing their thoughts on social media after each day's match.

Aly Goni, Sriti Jha, and Meiyang Chang praise Rohit Sharma

In yesterday's Ind vs Afg World Cup 2023 match, India continued the winning streak and beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets after scoring 273 with 15 overs to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma's fabulous performance and his six-hitting spree won over everyone. He scored 131, while Virat Kohli scored 55 (not out). Afghanistan gave their best with their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai scoring half-centuries. Rohit Sharma's record-breaking performance was praised by all. Popular television actor, Aly Goni who is an ardent cricket lover took to Twitter and wrote, "Rohit Sharma you beauty." Actress Sriti Jha and singer Meiyang Chang also showered love on the cricketer.

Check out Aly Goni, Meiyang Chang, and Sriti Jha's tweets here

The India vs Afg match was held at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi. After winning the toss, team Afghanistan chose to bat first as the pitch looked great for batting. Although, India's victory and Rohit Sharma's century could all everyone talk about from yesterday's match, another incident grabbed the headlines. It is Virat Kohli's gesture toward Naveen-Ul-Haq. At yesterday's match, the two players resolved their IPL 2023 controversy. Naveen made the first move and walked up to Kohli, and the latter reciprocated the same sentiment. He didn't stop at that, he also asked the crowd not to tease Naveen. The pictures and videos from the moment are trending all over social media.

Aly Goni also posted a tweet about this incident, and wrote, "Virat telling crowd not to bully Naveen. what a guy. respect"

Check out Aly Goni's tweet here

