Ind vs Aus: Karan Wahi, Aly Goni, Mouni Roy, and others show support for Team India in World Cup Final

The most awaited day is finally here– the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia. The latter won the toss and team captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl against India. Currently, India is at 211 runs out of 7 wickets. All eyes are glued to the television and several actors from the television industry shared how they are preparing for today’s match. While Karan Wahi wrote a thank you note for the Men in Blue, Pankhuri Awasthy is busy making sure that she does not miss a second of the match by working out in front of the television.

Karan Wahi pens a note for Team India

Karan Wahi, an ardent cricket follower took to social media to share an image of Team India on the ground and wrote, “Dear #teamindia You have given the Best 2 months that this nation has witnessed over a decade. Thank you for living up to the expectations of 1.4 billion people #no-pressure.

You have made true Everything that a 90’s kid wished and prayed for. My heart is So Full. Yours sincerely, 90’s KID.”

Check out Karan Wahi’s post here:

Aly Goni, another cricket lover who has been closely following the ICC World Cup shared a series of pictures on social media. Hee uploaded a photo of a jersey with No. 7 and the name of former Team India Captain MS Dhoni written on it. In another post, he shared a picture of him in Men In Blue’s jersey and wrote, “oooff, anxiety.”

Check out Aly Goni’s posts here:

Aly Goni’s girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently in London is also watching the match. She shared glimpses of the day on social media.

Actor Paras Kalnawat also shared photos of how he is preparing for today’s match. He and his friend sported Team India’s jersey and wrote in the caption, “INDIA 🇮🇳”

New mom Pankhuri Awasthy who is trying her best to stick to a fitness routine to shed the extra fat shared a glimpse of how she is balancing workout on match day. The actress uploaded a picture that shows her working out in front of the television to ensure that she does not miss the match.

Mouni Roy uploaded a picture that shows Team India with 4 wickets down. She wrote in the caption, "praying."

Actress Nia Sharma who was at the stadium for the India vs New Zealand match shared photos and videos from that day to show her support for Team India. Sharing a video of the crowd cheering at the stadium, she wrote, "Let’s go 🇮🇳 #iccworldcup2023"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New mom Aashka Goradia shares glimpses with her newborn; Pens sweet note on enjoying motherhood