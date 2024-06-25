IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Aly Goni and Nakuul Mehta praise Men in Blue as they merrily march into semifinal

What a match! What a win! Team India’s 24-run victory over Australia has led them to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup. At the Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia, on June 24, some quality bowling by Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh stopped the Australian team at 181. With this impressive victory, the Men in Blue are all set to face team England in the semi-finals of the multinational event.

On the other hand, Australia will await the result of the Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan match to learn their fate. Reacting to the IND vs AUS match, Aly Goni and Nakuul Mehta took to their respective social media handles and expressed their excitement.

Aly Goni's tweet

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Aly Goni showered love for skipper Rohit Sharma and even shared a note hoping for Afghanistan to enter the semi-finals. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor wrote, "Skipper (three red heart emojis).' His other post read, "Dosti ki hai toh nibhaani toh padegi (We must abide by our friendship) now its turn Afghanistan see you guys in semis let’s gooo."

Have a look at his tweet here:

Nakuul Mehta pats the back of Team India

It is no secret that Nakuul Mehta is an ardent fan of cricket and barely misses an opportunity to share his thoughts on crucial matches. Since the T20 World Cup is going on in full swing, his reaction was quite expected for his fans.

Advertisement

Taking to the microblogging platform, the Ishqbaaz fame congratulated Team India for their win against Australia in the Super 8 match. He wrote, "Well played Team India! Though none of this would matter if we don’t go all the way! Comon."

Praising the performance of the Indian bowlers at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia, Nakuul posted a note that read, "Our bowlers purging the PTSD from all these years. Send the kangaroos home!'

Check out his tweets here:

He also tweeted about Jasprit Bumrah's impressive spell against Australia. Nakuul posted, "Heart gets head. #Bumrah." The renowned television personality went on to mention, "We aren’t playing Australia. We are playing Head. Comonnnnn."

Have a look at his other tweets:

More about IND vs AUS match

The Super Eight clash between two former champion teams had the audience glued to the screens. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. Opener and skipper Rohit Sharma landed an impressive performance on the field as he scored 92 off 41 balls.

Advertisement

His batting prowess was powered by 7 fours and 8 sixes. Rohit's lightning strike rate led the Indian team to create a heap of runs, 205, with the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Although Virat Kohli was out for his second duck in the tournament, the Indian bowlers contributed much to the team's victory. Speaking of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, they scored 15 and 31 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Australia's Travis Head did an amazing job on the pitch. The cricketer scored an impressive 76 off 43 balls. He hit 9 fours and 4 sixes, but the Indian bowlers restricted Australia to 181 for 7.

The playing XI of the Team India were Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik reveals her initial thoughts on marrying Armaan Malik; 'Mujhe laga maine chhoti si family ko barbaad...'