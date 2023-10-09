IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi and Aly Goni shower praise on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

India had a promising start to the ICC World Cup as it witnessed victory against arch-rival Australia. In its World Cup Opener, India won scoring 200 runs with six wickets in hand. While the team had a rocky beginning, it was KL Rahul and Virat Kohil’s partnership that turned the match. They scored a total of 165 runs. The entire country celebrated the win. Many popular television actors who are ardent cricket lovers, namely Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, and Karan Wahi, expressed their joy on Twitter.

Karan Wahi, Nakuul Mehta, and Aly Goni celebrate India’s win

Our favorite television stars, Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni, and Karan Wahi took to Twitter yesterday to express their excitement over India’s win. All of them posted several tweets throughout the match. Aly Goni’s first tweet is all about KL Rahul and Kohli’s supremacy. He wrote, “Kohli hai to mumkin hai king and obviously KL #ViratKohli” In the next tweet, he wrote, “Mind blowing.KLRahul #ViratKohli"

Nakuul Mehta's first tweet reads, "Kohli resting every GOAT debate to rest. Master in chases. No one comes close." After seeing KL Rahul's performance, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor tweeted, "KL’s comeback against most naysayers including self has been brilliant. Hoping he has an exception WC for India from here on. Need him to be solid in the middle order. This was the missing link in 2019."

Karan Wahi, a cricket lover, posted a series of images on his Instagram handle. He captured a picture of his television playing the match where Virat Kohli can be seen with Hardik Pandya, and he captioned it, "Unbelievable win." After Australia's batting was done, he wrote, "Australia 199 All Out. This one should be a nice chase for India. Or let's finish in 35 overs." After the win, he posted a picture of India's flag and wrote, "What A Win!"

The IND vs. Aus match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. After winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first. The Indian bowlers gave them a difficult time and they scored only 199 runs and were all out.

