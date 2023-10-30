IND vs ENG: Shweta Tiwari, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and others celebrate India's win, Dub team ‘unbeatable’

On October 29, India defeated England by 100 runs in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This registers India’s sixth win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Several actors from the television industry- Karan Kundrra, and Shweta Tiwari, among others came together to celebrate India’s win.

Shweta Tiwari, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, and Nakuul Mehta celebrate India’s win

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress has been following the World Cup matches of the Indian Cricket Team closely. Yesterday, she posted glimpses of the match and her first post was an appreciation post for Mohammed Shami. She wrote, “3 cheers for #Shami, Hip Hip Hurra!”

In the next post, Shweta Tiwari uploaded the winning moment that showed fireworks in the sky with the score ‘India win by 100 runs.’

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s posts here:

Mohammed Shami gave a memorable performance at yesterday’s match that caught everyone’s attention. The fast bowler picked up four wickets. Many of the tweets trending on social media are about the cricketer's performance.

Aly Goni, another ardent cricket lover posted, “Just two matches and shami proved why he is the best.” In the next tweet, after India’s win, he wrote, “Team India is unbeatable I repeat unbeatable… Rohit sharma, shami, bhumra.”

Karan Kundrra was also excited to witness India continuing its winning streak to six. He tweeted, “Oh the happiness…. Go team India..!!!”

Nakuul Mehta is also religiously following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He shared a series of tweets throughout the match. One tweet reads, “England annihilated by a team on song. Go 🇮🇳 #IndVsEng.” The final one reads, “Greatest white ball Indian attack bowling like a dream. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Kuldeep, Jadeja, Ashwin.”

Karan Wahi, Aryamaann Seth, Kishwer Merchantt and their friends had a watch party. The friends wore Team India jerseys and gathered to watch India's victory. Karan posted on Instagram: "An Indian bowler doing this is a 90s Indian kid's dream come true. Shami VS Stokes."

Singer Meiyang Chang wrote, "Well, I hope Shami has done enough to be the first choice seamer along with Bumrah for the rest of this #CWC2023 even when Pandya is back. What a difference he makes! #INDvENG"

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 judge Anupam Mittal shares PIC with fellow sharks; captions 'still working 70 hours'