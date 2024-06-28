IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Aly Goni praises spinners; Anupam Mittal takes jibe at England's defeat against India

It's time for the celebrations! In the second semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India registered an impressive win over England at Guyana National Stadium on June 27. Skipper Rohit Sharma's squad defeated the defending champions by wiping out Team England for 103 runs, and the Men in Blue won the match by 68 runs. Indians are all excited and praying for the best as the team has entered the finale of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Expressing delight at India's performance at the Guyana National Stadium against England, Aly Goni and Anupam Mittal posted a note on social media. Since the two are ardent fans of cricket and maintain an active social media presence, their reaction was pretty much expected by their admirers.

Aly Goni praises the Indian spinners

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Aly Goni posted a note lauding the Indian spinners for their performance against England in the semifinal. The Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, "Our spinners are killing it (three fire emojis)."

Have a look at his note:

It is no secret that Aly Goni becomes expressive and delighted when it comes to supporting the Indian team during crucial matches. The actor barely misses an opportunity to pat the backs of the players whenever they register to win.

Anupam Mittal's sarcastic dig at England losing to India

Besides Aly, the Shark Tank India Judge also took to the microblogging platform and posted a humorous note. Anupam Mittal mentioned how India gained independence after eliminating the Britishers in 1947, and now, Team India sent them home from the West Indies, avenging the 2022 loss.

His post read, "1947 me India se nikala aur 2024 me West Indies se Chalo 2022 ka bhi hisaab barabar."

Look at his note here:

For the uninitiated, Anupam Mittal has been a part of Shark Tank India since its inception. On the show, he has invested in several startups and given crucial advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

More about IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal

Powered by Rohit Sharma's half-century and Suryakumar Yadav’s 47-run, India posted 171 runs for wickets in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also made useful contributions. While the former is credited with having pulled in mighty sixes, the latter's 17 runs contributed to the team's overall score.

Coming to England, it was only Jos Buttler (23), Harry Brook (25), and Jofra Archer (21) who could score some runs and strengthen their team. But at the same time, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel made it challenging for them to become consistent on the pitch. Both the Indian bowlers took three wickets each and delighted fans with their amazing spells.

Further, Jasprit Bumrah did his bit and took two wickets. England lost five wickets at the halfway stage and failed to recover. So, while the team needed 172 runs to reach the finals, their batters could not set up the required partnership.

On the other hand, England's Chris Jordan took three wickets. Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked one wicket each. Following the win, India will meet South Africa in the final in Barbados on Saturday (June 29).

