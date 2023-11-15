IND vs NZ: Nia Sharma enjoys match at stadium; Fans react, ‘just saw you dancing on tv’

All eyes are glued to the television today as the country is busy watching the India vs. New Zealand cricket match for the World Cup Semi-Final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Needless to say, everyone is rooting for Team India. The stadium is full of spectators, and many popular television celebrities are enjoying the match live from the stadium. Actress Nia Sharma is also at the stadium, witnessing Men In Blue’s fabulous performance.

Nia Sharma enjoys India vs New Zealand match from Wankhede Stadium

A few hours back, Nia Sharma posted a photo on her social media showing her at the stadium with her brother. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, “It’s an Electrifying atmosphere over here! IndvsNz Semi-finals”. The actress sported a cropped denim shirt and black shades to sheer for the Men in Blue.



The actress also uploaded other photos and videos from the stadium on her social media. She uploaded pictures of her brother with India's flag. However, the highlight of the evening was her fans and viewers spotting her on television. The actress danced and jumped as the camera spotted her. Her fans had a field day spotting her and sharing the glimpses on social media.

Netizens spot Nia Sharma on television

Fans of the actress bombarded the comment section and wrote, "Kis kis ne TV pe dekha inko." Another wrote, "I just saw you dancing on TV." Some were confused if it was her on the television, and her post cleared it up. "Mujhe laga maine Nia Sharma ko dekha but fr mujhe laga wo kyu aayengi... Acha toh aap hi thi," wrote another.



It was not just her fans, but the Naagin actress' friends also shared posts on social media as soon as they spotted her on TV. She was spotted not once but several times. One of her friends wrote, "The cameraman really likes you, I guess."

Meanwhile, India won the match by 70 runs and made it to the 2023 World Cup finals.

