Ind vs Pak: Rakhi Sawant watches match with Dodi Khan; calls Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma’s ‘lucky charm’

Actress Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone when she announced that she was going to marry Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. Since then the two have been grabbing headlines. Now, the two watched the recent India vs Pakistan match together in Dubai and the actress shared glimpses of their banter from enjoying the match on social media. They also hailed Virat Kohli who drove India to victory.

In a series of videos, Rakhi Sawant celebrated the win with Dodi Khan while also making a special mention of Anushka Sharma as Virat Kohli’s "lucky charm." In one of the videos, Rakhi can be seen teasing Dodi, a Pakistan supporter, about India's win. She says, "Toh guys, congratulations! India jeet chuki hai. Toh Dodi Khan, kya hua? Kohli ne daudaya apko." (So guys, congratulations! India has won. Dodi Khan, what happened? Kohli made you run.)

Dodi, while acknowledging India’s strong performance, called Virat Kohli the "God of Cricket" after Sachin Tendulkar. He said, "Jab koi acha khelta hai toh uski tareef karni chahiye. India ne bohot acha khela, hum bahut khush hain. God of Cricket, Kohli ji, salam hai apko. Sachin ji ke baad for sure, Kohli ji, apko salam!" (When someone plays well, they should be praised. India played really well, and we are very happy. God of Cricket, Kohli sir, we salute you. After Sachin, for sure, Kohli sir, we salute you!)

During the conversation, Rakhi called Anushka Sharma a lucky charm for Virat Kohli, appreciating his incredible performance. She said, "Kohli, you were amazing! Anushka, you are a lucky charm for Kohli. Khuda ap dono ki jodi salamat rakhe." (May God bless your pair.)

However, Rakhi did not hold back in criticizing Hardik Pandya’s performance. She questioned his gameplay, saying, "Pandya, kya kar raha hai? Tera lucky charm tere sath tha... Jya khel raha hai.. Sudhar ja." (Pandya, what are you doing? Your lucky charm was with you… What kind of game are you playing? Improve yourself!)"

In the latest match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India chased down Pakistan’s 242-run target with ease, winning by six wickets. Virat Kohli silenced critics with a remarkable unbeaten century (100* off 111 balls).