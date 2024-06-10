IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav, more hail Indian team for their victory

On June 9 (Sunday), the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match was held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York which glued everyone in the country to the screens. After the nail-biting match that kept everyone on the edge of their seats, the Indian team emerged as winners over arch-rivals Pakistan. The victory was nothing less than historic and was celebrated all over the country.

Hailing the Indian team's performance, several celebrities took to their social media handles to express their excitement over India's grand win. Check out below how celebrities celebrated India's victory over Pakistan.

Munawar Faruqui:

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his Television screen while he watching the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Sharing this picture, he wrote, "What a match."

Aly Goni:

Aly Goni, who is never misses to tweet about any match, also expressed his happiness after India's win. Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) handle, Aly wrote, "Our bowlers our pride 🇮🇳 bumrah you beauty and Rishab pant was too good today with bat and behind a wickets … Letsssss gooooo #INDvsPAK."

Elvish Yadav:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav hailed Indian cricket team for their performance and celebrating their victory, he tweeted, "Le Bhaaaaai."

Nakuul Mehta:

Nakuul Mehta mentioned how he predicted India's win by 7 runs in the 2nd over of the Pakistan innings. For the uninformed, Nakuul envisioned India's win hours before the victory and had even tweeted his exact prediction by saying, "Win by 7 runs?" After India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs, the actor tweeted again and said, "Called it in the 2nd over of the Pakistan inning ;-)"

Gurmeet Choudhary:

Gurmeet Choudhary hailed and cheered for Indian team over their win against Pakistan. He tweeted, "India India India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#INDvsPAK."

Abhishek Malhan:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan applauded Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and wrote, "You beauty. Match winner Bumrah."

Take a look below as several other celebrities hailed the Indian team for their amazing win

Nikki Tamboli, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehzada Dhami:

Raj Anadkat, Urvashi Dholakia, Aamir Ali:

For the uninformed, Anushka Sharma and Dhanashree Verma attended the match in New York to cheer Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the Indian team.

