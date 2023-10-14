Ind vs Pak World Cup 2023: Arjun Bijlani, Aishwarya Sharma, Aly Goni, and others root for men in blue

India crushed its arch-rival Pakistan today in India vs World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won by 7 wickets scoring 192 runs. It goes without saying that the entire nation came together to celebrate Team India's win. Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and many others took to social media to share their excitement.

Aishwarya Sharma, Aly Goni, and Aishwarya Sharma react to Team India's win

A few of the celebrities, Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni, and Karan Wahi are ardent cricket lovers and they are not missing any matches of Team India. So, they wouldn't miss the most awaited match for anything. At the start of the match today, Nakuul Mehta posted a picture of his TV and tweeted, "It’s a brand new TV. Please win #IndVsPak" Then, he posted, "Best batters for Pakistan now on crease. Get Boom Boom for a couple over!#IndVsPak" Everyone was impressed with Jaspreet Bumrah's bowling, and the actor wrote, "Class act by Bumrah!!!" Next, he wrote, "Gill Vs Shaheen! May the best man win.

Leggo #IndVsPak" After the win, he tweeted, "Well done boys."

Check out Nakuul Mehta's tweet here:

In fact, many other celebrities also watched today's match from wherever they were. Some organised watch parties at home to watch the match with their friends and family, and a few managed to catch it from their vanity van while at the shoot. Actor Kushal Tandon posted scenes from his vanity van, where, he, along with the team of his project were watching the match on television inside the van.

Kushal Tandon enjoys India vs Pakistan match from his vanity van:

Arjun Bijlani also posted a video and said, "Yes, I'm watching the match right here. (turns the camera toward TV fitted inside vanity van) Shooting and watching."

Here's a screenshot from Arjun Bijlani's story:

Celebrity couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt also posted a cheerful video where the two are seen chanting 'India, India' at the top of their voices. Aishwarya starts the video by saying, "Jeetega bhai jeetega, humara India jeetega." And Neil joinns screaming "India. India." The video is uploaded with the caption, "Chanting louder than the stadium speakers with Neil! Let’s bring the cup home, India!"

Watch Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's video here:

Aly Goni also posted a series of tweets throughout the match. Shweta Tiwari also uploaded a video in her social media story of how she is enjoying the match at home with Palak Tiwari and others. Rahul Vaidya also wrote, "Sharma ji take a bow @rohitsharma45."

