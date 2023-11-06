Ind vs SA: Shweta Tiwari, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, and others celebrate ‘GOAT’ Virat Kohli’s 49th century

Indian cricket fans were treated to an incredible birthday spectacle as the legend Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI century in a phenomenal display of determination. The remarkable innings propelled India to a formidable total of 326/5 against South Africa in the World Cup match held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Needless to say, cricket lovers across the country are beyond excited to celebrate this feat. Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, and other actors also shared their thoughts.

Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, and others share excitement over India's win

The cricketing fraternity, as well as numerous celebrities, couldn't contain their excitement, and they took to social media to express their admiration for the Indian captain's achievement. Aly Goni, an ardent cricket lover took to Twitter to share his thoughts, saying, "Those who r saying Virat was playing for his milestone lol uski century hatado toh 227 runs target hota lol grow up guys it’s odi not t20.. specially humari country ke log jo negative bol rahe..sharam aani chahiye tumhe."

(If you remove his century, it would have been a target of 227 runs. Grow up, guys; it's ODI, not T20. Especially people from our country who are being negative... you should be ashamed.)

In another tweet, he wrote, "Jo team sab ko maar rahi thi .. humari team ne usko bhi thanda kar diya."

Nakuul Mehta joined the chorus of praise with a tweet, "King Kohli in a league of his own #IndVsSA." Karan Wahi celebrated the achievement with an Instagram post featuring Kohli on the ground, captioning it, "49. You Beauty."

Shweta Tiwari who is closely following India's matches in this World Cup shared a series of posts. In the first post, she shared Virat Kohli's century and also wished the cricket legend a 'happy birthday.' He posted another picture of the cricketer in the next post, followed by India's score in yesterday's match.

Arjun Bijlani also posted a photo of Kohli on his Instagram account and wrote, "U r goat."

Karan Kundrra also wrote, "You did it #ViratKohli𓃵 !!!!!! 49 #INDvSA" celebrating the cricketer's 49th ODI century.

