IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Aly Goni praises Arshdeep Singh's spell; Nakuul Mehta reacts to Saurabh Netravalkar's performance

Since the terrific and mind-blowing IPL season is now over, ardent fans of cricket are currently immersed in the excitement of the T20 World Cup 2024. After the win against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the Indian cricket team registered a seven-wicket victory over the United States in New York on Wednesday (June 12). Owing to the electrifying triumph, India is to enter the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Hailing the Indian team's performance, Aly Goni and Nakuul Mehta took to their respective social media handles to express their excitement. Being vivid viewers of the sport, the two keep reacting to the Indian team's matches or even IPL face-offs.

Aly Goni pats the back of Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh performed extremely well and was breathing fire in his first spell in the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match. The left-arm pacer got rid of opener Shayan Jahangir on the first delivery of the match, etching his name in history. Arshdeep's spell gave the Indian team early control of the game.

Praising the player for his impressive field performance, Aly Goni updated his Instagram story and wrote, "What a mindblowing spell by @_arshdeep.singh_ (clap emojis)."

For the uninitiated, when it comes to cricket or showering praise on Indian athletes, Aly Goni never backs off. He keeps sharing his candid reactions on social media.

Nakuul Mehta appreciates Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his first two overs in the powerplay, thereby producing a dream spell against the country of his birth. Netravalkar's spell not only created waves of excitement among the US audience but also impressed the Indian spectators. Since he is a former India U19 bowler, his bowling prowess grabbed eyeballs.

Reacting to the 30-year-old's spell, Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Brain drain feels real today. Netravalkar on (fire emoji)."

It is no secret that Nakuul Mehta is among those who never miss posting about any cricket match on social media. He often makes witty posts on the microblogging platform, attracting the attention of his fans.

More about IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century and his partnership with Shivam Dube, India's 7-wicket win against the USA felt overwhelming for the fans. Things got easier for Team India as the USA got penalized 5 runs due to a slow over-rate.

However, on the other hand, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Netravalkar and he walked back for a golden duck. In addition to this, skipper Rohit also walked back to the pavilion in Saurabh's second over.

For the uninitiated, the playing eleven of the Indian team were Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

In the previous match, India defeated Pakistan by six runs. The game changed drastically in the last five overs of the second innings when the latter team was batting. Expressing excitement about the win, several television personalities, including Elvish Yadav, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Abhishek Malhan, cheered for the Indian team.

