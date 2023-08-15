Independence Day 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya and others share pride-filled posts

India celebrates its 77th Independence Day with pride and joy. On this special day, we remember the brave hearts who fought for our freedom. The national flag waves high, reminding us of our unity in diversity. This day is a reminder of our responsibilities as citizens to contribute positively to our nation. It's a day to honour our history, celebrate our achievements, and work together for a better future. On our 77th Independence Day, our TV celebs take to their social media handles and extend their heartfelt wishes on this special day.

TV celebs celebrate our 77th Independence Day:

Rupali Ganguly:

A few hours ago, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to wish her fans and followers on our 77th Independence Day. She shared a photo where she is seen holding the Indian flag and sharing this snap, she wrote, "Jai Hind!! Jai Bharat!! Happy Independence Day."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's PIC:

Arjun Bijlani:

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a video by adding the audio of his newly released music album Vande Bharatam. In this clip, we also see the actor waving our Indian flag with immense pride at the Wagah border. In the caption of this video, Arjun wrote, "Happy Independence Day !! This song is for all those mothers whose sons and daughters serve our Nation !! #jaihind #happyindependenceday #vandebharatam."

Watch Arjun Bijlani's video here-

Shraddha Arya:

Shraddha Arya shared a photo on her Instagram story wherein she is seen saluting the Indian flag. Sharing this snap, the actress wrote, "Today we cherish the ones who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we were blessed to have it. Let's appreciate everything we have and celebrate the great miracle of freedom. Happy Independence Day."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's PIC:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary:

Celeb couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary also celebrated our 77th Independence Day with their two munchkins, Lianna and Divisha. The entire family is seen decked in all-white outfits, and Debina and her little daughters are wearing the tricolour dupatta with their ethnic attire. Sharing a few snaps, Debina wrote, "Ae Watan, Mere Watan." Gurmeet shared a video and captioned, "🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #happyindependenceday."

Take a look at Debina's post-

Take a look at Gurmeet's video-

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt:

Another popular couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt celebrated our 77th Independence Day on the streets on the streets of Seattle, Washington, USA. Aishwarya is seen donning a pink kurta and white pyjama, whereas Neil is seen sporting a white shirt and jeans. Wishing their fans and followers on this special day, the duo shared a post and captioned, "७७वे स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #independenceday #77thindependanceday🇮🇳 #patriots."

Take a look at Aishwarya and Neil's post:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

A few hours ago, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to their social media handle and shared an amazing picture with their fans and followers. The couple is seen twinning in a white T-shirt and denim whereas their son Laksh is seen donning a tricolour T-shirt and pants. Sharing this photo, Bharti wrote, "aazadi mubarak aap sab ko #proudindian #ilovemyindia #jaihind🇮🇳."

Take a look at Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's post:

Smriti Irani:

Former actress and politician Smriti Irani also wishes everyone on our 77th Independence Day. She shared a few pictures while hoisting the flag and in the caption she wrote, "Our flag flies high , flies free …symbol of our freedom, our hopes and aspirations 🇮🇳Privileged to hoist the National flag with 88 Mahila BN CRPF on Independence Day."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's post:

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Independence Day!

