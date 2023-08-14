Independence Day: From Left Right Left to Ziddi Dil Maane Na; 5 dramas which will evoke your patriotic hearts

On 15 August, India celebrates its Independence Day where people are filled with patriotic thoughts and opinions. The country remembers its brave freedom fighters who gave away their lives with a smile for the pride of their country. Over the years, even the Indian Television industry has produced many dramas on the themes of patriotism. So here we bring you the top 5 Indian shows you must give watch on Independence Day.

Left Right Left

Left Right Left was one of the most popular dramas during its airtime. The show followed the story of six young cadets and their roller-coaster journey in the Military Academy. The show flaunted an ensemble star cast of Rajeev Khandelwal, Arjun Bijlani, Harshad Chopda and many others. The energetic title song is still fresh in the minds of the audience.

Saara Akaash

This show focused on the lives of Indian Air Force officers. It starred popular actors Sai Deodhar, Shakti Anand, Kiran Kumar and Sonali Sehgal in prominent roles. It had themes of patriotism mixed with the love triangle between the three leads. The show also portrayed some live-action sequences around the Jaguars, Sukhois and MIGs.

Pukaar

It was Ranvijay Singha’s debut in fictional shows and what can be a better debut show than an army show. Ravijay played the role of army officer Rajveer Shergill. The show had some hardcore action sequences where a man tries to balance his love for his country and family.

POW: Bandi Yudh Ke

POW: Bandi Yudh Ke was a political thriller tracing the lives of two soldiers who are sharing a dark secret and how they eventually reunited with their families after 17 years of captivity. The show received critical acclaim and even won the Best Asian Show award at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Ziddi Dil Maane Na was a popular patriotic show in recent times. The show followed the journey of three army officers and their duty to train common people from different backgrounds to serve their country in emergencies like disasters and terrorist attacks. It starred an ensemble star-cast of popular actors Shaleen Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam and Kunal Karan Kapoor and so on.

So which of these patriotic shows is your favorite? Let us know in the comment sections below. Pinkvilla wishes you a Happy Independence Day!

