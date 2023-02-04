India Idol 13 Promo: Mumtaaz and Dharmendra to grace; '70s beauty dances on iconic song 'Shehri Babu'

Indian Idol has returned with its thirteenth season with Aditya Narayan hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are judging this brand-new season. The first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 was really a hit and everyone enjoyed the beginning of the season. All the judges are loved by the viewers and they enjoy a massive social media following as well. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see veteran actors Mumtaz and Dharmendra will grace the show and surprise their fans. For the unversed, Mumtaz will be appearing for the first time on the TV screen. Mumtaz and Dharmendra to grace Indian Idol 13

In a promo shared by the makers of the channel, we can see Mumtaz dressed in a shimmery golden outfit with large golden bangles and her hair styled in big waves. Dharmendra was seen in a formal grey suit. Both of them held hands as host Aditya Narayan introduced Mumtaz to the audience. “Today is a special day due to two reasons. First, Dharmendra and Mumtaz are seen together after 50 years, two stalwarts of Hindi cinema. They did two films together. Loafer and Jheel Ke Uss Paar, both released in 1973. Secondly, she never went to any show despite thousands of requests. For the first time, she has come here on her own accord to meet her favourite singers," he said. Check out the promo here

Mumtaz grooves to her iconic song In another promo shared by the makers, we can see Mumtaz grooving to her iconic number ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ sung by Asha Bhosle and audience were cheering for her loudly. Well, it would be a delight to watch her on screen after such a long time. Check out the video here

About Dharmendra and Mumtaz Mumtaz made her debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya at the young age of 11. She went on to feature in several hit films with Rajesh Khanna and they were a popular onscreen couple. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen with Aandhiyan in 1990, but quit acting after that. However, Dharmendra is still active in the movies and will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 13: Farah Khan graces the show; 5 things to look forward in the episode