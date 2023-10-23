India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Sriti Jha and more hail Virat Kohli's performance

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is currently going on in full swing and cricket lovers can't keep calm before every match. Indians are on cloud nine as the team has witnessed victory against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. After winning all matches, we have gained another chance to celebrate as yesterday (October 22) the Indian team won against New New Zealand by 4 wickets and 12 balls in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Well, ardent cricket lovers including TV celebs have flooded social media to celebrate the amazing win of the team.

Karan Wahi, Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Sriti Jha and more hail Virat Kohli

Karan Wahi was in full spirit as he enjoyed India vs New Zealand's World Cup match with his close friends like Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, and others who also wore India's jersey. Giving a sneak peek of their fun time, Karan shared a new post on social media where he is seen posing for the pictures as they watch the match. In the caption section of this post, the actor hailed Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli's performance and wrote, "Sir JADEJA That forward defence takes the cake… What a Game What a Team What a player @virat.kohli Truly the Greatest #india #worldcup2023."

Heaping praises for Virat Kohli, Aly Goni tweeted, "I don’t know how some people can even compare anyyy player with Virat Kohli please stop it there is no match… He is next level.. he is The Real King #ViratKohli."

Nakuul Mehta shared several tweets about the India vs New Zealand match and praised the team's performance. His first tweet was, "Not sure if Kohli is appreciating that 6 by Jadeja #IndVsNz" The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 then said, "Greatest chaser in the history of ODIs" He again wrote, "Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Kuldeep, Jadeja & Ashwin is the difference between most teams and India this WC!"

Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha said, "Aakanksha aur aavashyakta ka fark jaante hain #ViratKohli"

