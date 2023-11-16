India vs NZ: Mouni Roy, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ridhi Dogra and more celebrate India's victory and foray into the finale

India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-finale match was held on November 15 in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After all the nervousness, excitement, and tension, the Indian team emerged as winners against New Zealand and has now successfully reached the finale of the World Cup 2023. The country is now busy celebrating the victory and our TV celebs have also lauded the men in blue's effort and achievement. Take a look at how the celebrities are celebrating India's win against New Zealand.

Celebs celebrate India's win against New Zealand

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar watched the India vs New Zealand match live in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After our grand win, Mouni shared a few pictures with Suraj from the stadium on her Twitter handle. Sharing these snaps, she expressed her joy and wrote, "We wonnnnnnnn."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's tweet here-

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani, who had been watching all the matches of India with his friends, continued with the tradition and also watched the semi-final match with Kishwer Merchant and other friends. After India's grand victory, Rithvik shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen playing an instrument as and his friends cheer for the Indian team. Sharing this video, he wrote, "Whatttttt a shami-final!!!!!! @mdshami.11 you beauty whatttt a win!!!! And @virat.kohli bloodyyyyyy legendaryyyyyy Not to forget @shreyasiyer96 what a wonderful knock."

Take a look at Rithvik Dhanjani's post here-

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra took to her Twitter handle and congratulated the Indian team for their grand win. The Jawan actress wrote, "Bravo Team India ! Congratulations! You all are Already winners according to me ! But can’t wait to see it #IndiaVsNewZealand."

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's tweet here-

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani shared a post of a picture of the Indian team on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Trophy coming home now !! #indiancricketteam."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post here-

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, who witnessed India's grand win at Wankhede stadium with her friends, couldn't stop dancing with joy and cheering for the Indian team. Nia shared a post where she can be dancing with joy and enjoying the match with her friends. Sharing this post, Nia wrote, "And it was an Electrifying win for 🇮🇳 India. My first time in Stadium and was nothing short of a dance marathon. Witnessed such a spectacular game with record breaking moments from #teamindia. Take a bow."

Advertisement

Take a look at Nia Sharma's post here-

Smriti Irani

Former actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani took to her Twitter handle and congratulated the Indian team for its grand win and expressed her joy. Smriti wrote, "What a majestic win! The Indian Cricket Team has outdone themselves once again, showcasing sheer brilliance on the field. Huge congratulations to @imVkohli for his phenomenal 50th century in the ODIs, surpassing Master Blaster's world record. We're so proud of our #MenInBlue! All the best for the Finals. Let's make the trophy ours! 🇮🇳 #IndiaVsNewZealand."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's tweet here-

Take a look at more celebs hailing King Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami's performance

Nakuul Mehta

Shehnaaz Gill

Sumona Chakravarti

Srishty Rode

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: Nia Sharma enjoys match at stadium; Fans react, ‘just saw you dancing on tv’