India vs Pakistan: Aly Goni roasts IIT Baba after Men in Blue’s victory; ‘...Virat ne shuru hone se pehle hi...’
IIT Baba who became an overnight social media sensation after his appearance in Kumbh recently predicted India's loss in the latest Ind vs Pak match. Aly Goni took a dig at him after the match.
Everyone is basking in the glory of Team India's win in the latest India vs Pakistan match. However, amid this, Abhay Singh, best known as IIT Baba is also trending. Actor Aly Goni joined the social media frenzy after India's stunning win against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He took a fun dig at him. Read on to know why.
Actor Aly Goni took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at IIT Baba, whose bold claim about India’s defeat backfired spectacularly. After the match, Aly Goni tweeted, "Yeh IIT Baba ka career Virat ne shuru hone se pehle hi khatam kar diya (Virat ended IIT Baba’s career before it even began.)” His tweet quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with laughter and memes.
Read Aly Goni's tweet below:
IIT Baba, whose real name is Abhay Singh, gained attention before the high-voltage India-Pakistan match by confidently predicting India’s defeat and Virat Kohli’s failure. He declared that India had no chance of winning, claiming that his words were final.
However, the match told a different story. India chased down Pakistan’s 242-run target with ease, winning by six wickets. Virat Kohli silenced critics with a remarkable unbeaten century (100* off 111 balls), while Shreyas Iyer and the Indian bowling attack ensured a dominant performance.
As India secured the victory, social media erupted with reactions, and #IITianBaba started trending. Memes flooded X, mocking IIT Baba’s failed prediction, with many fans calling it the "biggest backfire of the year."
Aly Goni was just one of many celebrities and fans who couldn't resist taking a dig at IIT Baba. His witty tweet perfectly summed up the mood of Indian cricket fans, celebrating the win. Popular celebrities Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anushka Sen, and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, also expressed their excitement over India’s win.
