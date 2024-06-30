India wins T20 World Cup 2024: Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, Shweta Tiwari express joy; say 'Hardik Pandya tu mera hero'

And Team India did it! Men in Blue have finally won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa by 7 runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Powered by an impressive performance of the skipper Rohit Sharma's squad, India finally ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought and clinched the Champions title from the jaws of defeat.

On this momentous occasion, television personalities including Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, and Arjit Taneja expressed delight on social media.

Rupali Ganguly extends congratulations to Team India

Re-sharing a post featuring Rohit Sharma and his fellow players as the Champions, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "WE DID IT!!!!! What a win. Congratulations Team India. JAI HIND JAI BHARAT."

Have a look at her post:

Aly Goni feels elated

After India marked its victory in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup against South Africa, Aly Goni shared a series of photos on his official social media handle. He captioned his post, "Jeeeet gayeeeee 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳." Not only this, but the Bigg Boss 14 fame penned a note for Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from T20 cricket. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor remarked, "King Kohli u will be missed in T20."

Ronit Roy's post for Team India's win

Taking to his Instagram story, Ronit Roy wrote, "Big big big hug to the entire team! Happiest for Rohit and Virat @hardikpandya93 tu mera hero!!!!!!"

Check out his post here:

Elvish Yadav congratulates Team India

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, "we won the match. Congratulations Team INDIA."

Have a look at his tweet:

Sourabh Raaj Jain

The Mahabharat fame also expressed his delight over India's win at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. He posted a note that read, "That catch, that over, that wicket and those runs…all of ‘that’ made a winner team…Team INDIA."

Pranali Rathod

Shweta Tiwari

