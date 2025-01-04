Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-wife Dhanashree headed for divorce after 4 years? Report

The marriage of celebrated Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and popular choreographer Dhanashree Verma has been under the spotlight, with rumors of their separation causing a stir among fans and followers. According to a report by Times Now, the couple is indeed on the verge of ending their marriage, though official divorce proceedings have not yet been finalized.

Times Now reported that a source close to the couple shared: “The divorce is inevitable, and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official. While the exact reasons for their separation remain unclear, it’s evident that both have chosen to move forward with their lives separately.”

Speculations about their troubled relationship gained momentum after fans noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, photos from their wedding and moments shared during their relationship, once prominently displayed on their social media profiles, have now been deleted. This absence of memories has further fueled discussions about their marital discord. However, Dhanashree Verma has kept a few photos on her profile, including her birthday wish for Chahal.

The news has left fans of the couple shocked and disheartened, with many hoping for a reconciliation. Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 in Gurugram in a wedding that captured widespread media attention. Their relationship was celebrated by fans who admired their chemistry and public displays of affection. The Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer met the cricketer online during the Covid-19 lockdown days.

As of now, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has made any official statement addressing the rumors. We tried to reach the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame but didn't receive any response until the time of publishing. While their journey together seems to have hit a rocky end, fans continue to send their best wishes to both as they navigate this challenging phase in their lives.

