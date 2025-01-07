Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal posts another cryptic note on 'silence' amid divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal posted a cryptic note on social media amid divorce rumors with wife Dhanashree Verma.
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked speculation among fans after sharing a cryptic message on social media amidst ongoing divorce rumors with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Chahal, known for his witty personality off the field, posted a thought-provoking quote on his Instagram story on January 7. The couple have grabbed the limelight owing to their divorce rumors.
Yuzvendra Chahhal's post read, "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise" – Socrates. This message has led fans to wonder if it is linked to the recent buzz around his relationship.
Rumors about trouble in Chahal and Dhanashree’s marriage have been circulating for some time, but neither has publicly addressed the speculation. Chahal’s choice to share this note has only added to the curiosity, with many interpreting it as his way of responding to the ongoing chatter without directly engaging in it.
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, a Mumbai-based choreographer and YouTuber, tied the knot in December 2020 in a grand ceremony. The couple often shared glimpses of their happy moments on social media, making them a beloved pair among fans. However, in recent months, they have been seen less frequently in each other’s posts, leading to rumors of a rift. Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has publicly addressed these rumors so far.
While the cricketer has maintained his focus on his professional commitments, his latest post has become a talking point among fans and followers. Whether it is just a reflective thought or a subtle response to the rumors, only time will tell. A few days back also, he posted another cryptic note on hard work and being a proud son. For now, fans are eagerly waiting for clarity from the couple themselves.
