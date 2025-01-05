Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s cryptic note adds fuel to divorce speculations with wife Dhanashree Verma; Read

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines owing to their divorce rumors. Amid this, the cricketer has posted a cryptic note on his social media, which has further fueled the speculations about their relationship. The post has led fans to wonder if there is trouble brewing in their marriage.

Just a few hours ago on January 4, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a message on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always.”

While the note appeared to celebrate his personal journey and dedication to his career, fans couldn't help but notice its reflective tone. Some interpreted it as a response to ongoing rumors about his marital life. Speculations about the couple's relationship status have been making headlines for some time, and this post seems to have added fuel to the fire.

Read Yuzvendra Chahal's post below:

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, a Mumbai-based choreographer and YouTuber, tied the knot in December 2020 in a grand ceremony. The couple often shared glimpses of their happy moments on social media, making them a beloved pair among fans. However, in recent months, they have been seen less frequently in each other’s posts, leading to rumors of a rift. Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has publicly addressed these rumors so far.

The couple have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and Chahal went a step further by deleting all posts with his wife. Dhanashree's profile has some photos with her husband.

