Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant graces Indian Idol 14 stage, says 'It feels like I'm back home'

After entertaining the viewers for thirteen long years, Indian Idol has returned with its fourteenth season, and the talent on the show is phenomenal. The auditions are over, and now, the show has its Top 15 contestants. To reveal the Top 15 contestants, the makers have planned a special episode titled 'Griha Pravesh' wherein the top contestants will perform on the prestigious stage.

Indian Idol 14 is judged by Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani. Many other prominent personalities from the entertainment industry will be joining the show. Arshad Warsi, Richa Sharma, and Shoaib Ibrahim will be present on the show, while the makers have also invited the winner of Indian Idol season 1- Abhijeet Sawant for the episode.

Abhijeet Sawant on returning to Indian Idol 14 stage

Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol, while Amit Sana finished as first runner-up, followed by Rahul Vaidya as second runner-up. On returning to the Indian Idol sets, Abhijeet said, "I want to extend my gratitude and pay respect to this platform. Thank you, Indian Idol; it feels like I'm back home. And Sanu Da, you are my greatest idol. Ever since I started singing, I learned your songs and sang like you. Thanks for being my inspiration, making me the singer I am today."

Have a look at a glimpse of Indian Idol 14's episode

Abhijeet Sawant performs with Utkarsh Wankhede

Utkarsh Wankhede of Indian Idol 14 performed on the melodious track Mera Naam Tu. Judges praised him, while Uttkarsh revealed how his father used to motivate him to sing like Abhijeet. He said, "My father used to tell me to be a singer like Abhijeet Dada."

In response, Abhijeet encourages him, stating, "You are a remarkable performer, and with continued practice, you will become the pride of Maharashtra."

Furthermore, Utkarsh requested Abhijeet to sing with him, and he obliged. Abhijeet sang his popular number Lafzon Mein on the stage of Indian Idol 14. The judges, as well as the contestants, were mesmerized by his performance.

