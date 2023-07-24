Indian Idol 12 fame Ashish Kulkarni gets engaged to Marathi actor Swanandi Tikekar; See dreamy engagement pics

Indian Idol 12 fame Ashish Kulkarni got engaged to Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar in a dreamy engagement ceremony today on 24th of July. The couple announced the joyous news on their Instagram and informed the world and their followers about their union. Ashish and Swanandi got engaged today at an exuberant but very close-knit bash, of which they shared mesmerizing photos and gave us all a glimpse into the celebrations.

Indian Idol's Ashish Kulkarni engaged to Marathi actor Swanandi Tikekar:

Taking to Instagram, the Indian Idol 12 fame shared photos from the dreamy engagement ceremony and called Swanandi his ‘home’. Sharing the photos with a red heart and infinity emoji, the singer wrote, “You are my home, my only home! #Engaged.” He announced his engagement to Tikekar and expressed joy. Fans and friends of the singer were quick to respond to the engagement announcement and showered love on the couple.

Swanandi also shared a string of happy photos from the engagement ceremony with Ashish. In the caption of the post, the actress wrote, “And We’re Engaged!” Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to the post and congratulated Tikekar. In the comments, the actress wrote, “Congratulations darling.” Other celebrities include Sayli Kamble, Shreya Bugade, and many more also congratulated the couple.

Very recently, Ashish and Swanandi made their relationship public, and not very long after propagated the news of their engagement. For the engagement ceremony, Ashish in a navy blue nawabi suit and Swanandi in radiant pink gown brimmed with pure couple goal vibes. The couple is yet to announce the wedding date.

Check out the gorgeous pictures from their engagement:

About Ashish Kulkarni and Swanandi Tikekar

Singer and songwriter Ashish Kulkarni found fame when he got into the top 10 of Indian Idol season 12, competing with the famous contestants like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal etc. Hailing from Pune, he also runs his own Youtube channel by the name Ashish Kulkarni Official. To-be bride Swanandi Tikekar has worked in various Marathi TV shows like Dil Dosti Dobara, Abhalmaya, Dil Dosti Duniyadari etc. Swanandi Tikekar is the daughter of celebrated Bollywood actor Uday Tikekar, who has worked in films like Golmaal and Raees. She has also won the Marathi reality show Singing Star, and went on to host Indian Idol Marathi the very next year.

