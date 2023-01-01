Indian Idol 13: Farah Khan graces the show; 5 things to look forward in the episode

Indian Idol has returned with its thirteenth season with Aditya Narayan hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are judging this brand-new season. The first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 was really a hit and everyone enjoyed the beginning of the season. All the judges are loved by the viewers and they enjoy a massive social media following as well. During the shoot, the trio keeps on sharing some BTS moment from the sets and keeps the fans entertained. Now, in the upcoming episode, we can see director and choreographer Farah Khan gracing the show with her presence and sharing some incidents with everyone.

In the recent episode, we can see Farah Khan gracing the show and the theme of the episode was ‘Celebrating Farah Khan’. The contestants of the show performed on different songs from the director’s movie. The audience and judges on the show were seen having a really good time with Farah Khan as she shared some incidents on the show with everyone.

5 things to look forward in the episode

Farah Khan reveals how ‘Aankhon Mein Teri' became part of 'Om Shanti Om'

Talking about the popular track 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om and revealed that this song was not planned to be a part of the film. She said, "It is one of my favourite songs. This song was picturised before the film and when the movie got over, that time Vishal made us listen to the tune. After hearing it I told him, 'I wanted this song in the film', and our editor again re-edited the song so beautifully that it looked like we had shot the film on this song."

Farah Khan recreates the popular song ‘Main Agar Kahoon’

The contestants Vineet Singh, Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh and Chirag Kotwal recreated the song ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ and invited Farah to join them for the same. The set-up of the sequence on the stage was similar to what was shown in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. From having tea in a wine glass to pretending to drive, the judges, fellow contestants and the audience present at the studio can be seen enjoying every bit of the performance.

Farah Khan recalls the time when she used to judge the first season of Indian Idol

In the episode, Farah revealed that she used to judge the first season of Indian Idol with Sonu Nigam. She said: “It’s ‘Indian Idol’ that gave me so much experience. I was the judge of the first season of ‘Indian Idol’.”

Farah Khan talks about her struggling time

In the episode, we can also see Farah talking about the tough time she and her family went through. Farah said, ‘We did not have a house. Sajid, me and my mother lived in a store room for 6 years.’ This disclosure of her surprises everyone on the set and she got teary-eyed. Seeing Farah crying, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani hugs her giving her courage.

Farah talks about her friends

When one of the contestants Deboshmita Roy questioned Farah if she is in touch with her old friends as she is now a big star, she replied: “Friends are those who stay in your hard times, I had two friends of mine when I was nothing, and they are friends still.”

More about the episode

Moreover, the contestants were seen singing songs like "Manwa Laage", "Chaiya Chaiya", “Ishqwala Love” and many more. Well, it looks like it’s a beautiful episode as everyone enjoyed their time.

About Indian Idol 13

As per sources, Rahul Vaidya, Malishka, Pawandeep Rajan, and Dhvani Bhanushali will be gracing the show to celebrate the special occasion of new years with the contestants, judges, and cast and crew of the show. The makers of the show will be doing a special show to celebrate the success of the show and the new year together. They will also be cutting a special cake. The entire star cast and crew of the show will be having a lot of fun and entertainment on the show.