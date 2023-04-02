Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale Promo: Rishi Singh to Bidipta Chakraborty, top 6 finalists make a grand entry

Indian Idol is among the most popular singing reality shows that air on our screens and has had 13 successful seasons. After successfully running for more than 7 months, Indian Idol season 13 is all set to draw its curtains. Ardent fans of the show have been patiently waiting to see who lifts the trophy of the season. The top 6 finalists who have successfully carved a place for themselves in the finale are Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Deboshmita Roy, and Sonakshikar. The Dream Finale or Grand Finale episode will air today, April 2, and the winner of Indian Idol 13 will be declared.

Indian Idol 13 grand finale Promo:

Now, a few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Indian Idol 13 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see the top 6 finalists Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Deboshmita Roy, and Sonakshikar making a grand entry on the grand finale episode and setting the stage on fire with their performances. We see Indian Idol 13 judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani and India's Best Dancer 3 judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis enjoying the performances put forward by the finalists.

We then Bharti Singh takes a dig at Terence Lewis and leaves the audience in splits. Bharti also teases Neha Kakar and leaves everyone laughing with her hilarious gig. The promo ends with everyone dancing on Naacho Naacho.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Dekhna na bhule Indian Idol 13 ka The Dream Finale, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par! Hoga suron ka jashn aur double dhamaka Indian Idol 13 ke The Dream Finale mein."

About Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale:

Indian Idol 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. The winner of Indian Idol season 13 will be declared today, 2 April 2023, at 8 pm.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 13 Promo: India's Best Dancer 3 judges grace the grand finale, Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali join