Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Rishi Singh announced as winner; Takes homes Rs 25 lakh

Indian Idol is among the most popular singing reality shows that had 13 successful seasons. After successfully running for more than 7 months, Indian Idol season 13 has finally ended today with Rishi Singh lifting the trophy of this season. The other finalists included Shivam Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Deboshmita Roy, and Sonakshikar. The finale episode was no less than a glamourous night with several guests gracing the show with their presence.

Rishi Singh lifts the Indian Idol 13 trophy

In the finale episode, we saw all the six finalists making a grand entry and setting the stage on fire with their performances. The Indian Idol 13 judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani and India's Best Dancer 3 judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis were also seen enjoying the performances put forward by the finalists. Moreover, comedian Bharti Singh also left the audience in splits with her hilarious gig. In the end, the judges announced Rishi Singh as the winner of this season and he lifted the Indian Idol 13 trophy. Along with it, he also won Rs 25 lakh and a swanky new car.

Indian Idol 13's winner Rishi Singh

Throughout the season, Rishi impressed everyone with his performance and each time he just got better and better. Hailing from Ayodhya, Rishi in an interview said that he used to sing devotional songs in a temple or gurudwara nearby his home.

About Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale:

Indian Idol 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. After successfully running for a long time, the show has finally drawn it's curtain today.

