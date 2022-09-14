Indian Idol 13: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani give a surprise to contestant Shagun Pathak

Indian Idol 13 recently premiered on the TV screen and it has already won over the fans, viewers, and music lovers as they have witnessed a variety of contestants. The judges of the season include Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani. Gearing up for the upcoming weekend, contestant Shagun Pathak from Ranchi, Jharkhand will be seen swaying the judges with his amazing performance on the song ‘Aaja aaja meri jaan’ voiced by the late and respected singer, Mr. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Belonging to a joint family of about 16 to 17 members, Shagun comes from a family of singers where each one of them has been instrumental in honing Shagun’s skills. Impressed with this piece of information, the judges tell Shagun that he is indeed very lucky to come from a family of singers and that he should learn from their teachings. Later, in a surprising turn of events, the judges surprise him by video-calling his family who get the opportunity to watch his performance live. Seeing how well he performed, Shagun’s dadi will be seen getting visibly emotional.