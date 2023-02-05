Indian Idol 13: Kartik Aaryan leaves fans stunned as he lip-syncs Tera Yaar Hoon Main with a contestant; Watch

Indian Idol 13 is one of the most iconic singing reality shows that has been airing on Television screens. After 12 successful seasons, Indian Idol 13 is presently airing and offers a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. The show enjoys a massive number of viewers, and owing to the popularity of the platform, many celebrities grace the show to promote their films. This weekend Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan grace Indian Idol 13 to promote their upcoming film Shehzada. Kartik Aaryan shares a video:

Kaartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared a still from his recent video to Indian Idol 13. In this clip, we see Kartik Aaryan lip-syncing 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' with contestant Rishi Singh. We see Kriti Sanon looking at Kartik as the actor lip-syncs the song. Kartik responded to a video shared by Sony TV on their Instagram handle and penned a hilarious caption. The actor wrote, "Mujhe nahi pata tha main itna achha gaata hu (laughing emoticon)." Fans have also penned hilarious comments on this video and are stunned to see Kartik lip-syncing the song so well.

Watch Kartik's video here-

Sony TV shared another promo of Indian Idol 13 on its Instagram handle in which we see contestant Rishi Singh sing Tera Yaar Hoon Main in his melodious voice. We also see the contestants, Kartik, Kriti and the judges singing along with Rishi and enjoying his performance.

Watch the promo here-

About Shehzada: Shehzada's trailer was recently launched at a grand event at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the masala entertainer also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar in important roles. Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led Shehzada is scheduled to release on the 10th of February. About Indian Idol: Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Legendary actress Mumtaz gives Rs 1 lakh to Indian Idol 13 contestant Deboshmita for her performance; WATCH