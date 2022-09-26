Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak kickstart garba night amid feud over song remake

Falguni Pathak, who is popular as Garba Queen, is mighty upset over Neha Kakkar’s rendition of her iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. The 90’s iconic song was remade by singer Neha Kakkar and it features Dhanashree and Priyank Sharma. The singer has received lots of backlash over the rendition. Amid all this, Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak shot an episode and shared the Indian Idol 13 stage marking the beginning of Navratri festival. In a video shared by the channel, Neha welcomes Falguni to start garba night in the singing reality show. The caption reads: “Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein.”

The promo video also has host Aditya Narayan, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha doing garba on Falguni Pathak’s peppy songs. Take a look: