Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar gifts Shivam Singh a pair of sunglasses, impressed by his 'Kala Chashma' song

The 13th season of the singing-based reality show, Indian Idol is gaining a lot of popularity because of the diverse contestants. The show judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshamiya, and Neha Kakkar, has also been doing good on the TRP charts. In the latest episode, the audience witnessed a heartwarming moment when playback singer and judge Neha Kakkar gifted her sunglasses to contestant Shivam Singh from Vadodara, after she was impressed with his performance on the song "Kaala Chashma" from the movie, Baar Baar Dekho.

Shivam began his performance with the romantic and soothing title track of Tere Naam. However, what came next was a complete surprise package as he sang the energetic Kala Chashma and changed the ambience of the entire set. The audience and the judges were left astonished by Shivam's power-packed performance.Later, Neha, who is known for songs like Manali trance from The Shaukeens and Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail, came with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and lauded Shivam for his performance and gifted him her pair of sunglasses.

About Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha and Rohan tied the knot in October 2020. The couple has worked together on hits like Khyaal Rakhya Kar, La La La, and many more.

About Indian Idol 13

Indian Idol has been one of the longest-running musical reality shows which started in 2004 and has reached its 13th season. Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges of this current season. 8 contestants have made their place in the show till now and they always manage to amaze the judges and audiences with their amazing performances. The contestants are- Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, and Shivam Singh.