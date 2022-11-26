Indian Idol 13 PROMO: Govinda surprises all as he dances with son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Husn Hai Suhana; Video

Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Govinda will be seen gracing the stage of Indian Idol 13 this week. The show makers have released a promo on social media to increase the excitement level among the fans. But this week the excitement level is going to increase Govinda will be joined not only by his wife Sunita Ahuja but also by his son Yashvardhan Ahuja. He is making a grand debut on the show. Both son and father also danced to one of the actor’s popular songs from Coolie No.1.

Govinda and Yashvardhan Ahuja:

In the promo, host Aditya Narayan is seen saying, “Indian Idol ke stage par jo perform karta hai, usko seedha upar wale ka aashirwaad milta hai. It is a historic moment for us to have both the legendary Govinda Ji and his son Yashvardhan Ahuja with us on the show! Jab aap bade bade awards jeetoge, then we can also say ki aapne sabse pehle yaha perform kia tha”. He also said that audience wants a performance of Govinda and Yashvardhan together.