Indian Idol 13 Promo: India's Best Dancer 3 judges grace the grand finale, Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali join

Indian Idol is among the most popular singing reality shows that air on our screens and has had 13 successful seasons. After successfully running for more than 7 months, Indian Idol season 13 is all set to draw its curtains. Ardent fans of the show have been patiently waiting to see who lifts the trophy of the season. The top 6 finalists who have successfully carved a place for themselves in the finale are Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Deboshmita Roy, and Sonakshikar. The Dream Finale or Grand Finale episode will air on April 2, and the winner of Indian Idol 13 will be declared.

Indian Idol 13 Promo:

Now, a few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Indian Idol 13 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a glimpse of the judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani making a grand entry on the show. We also saw the live audience grooving along with Bharti Singh, who will be joining Aditya Narayan as a host in the grand finale episode. We then see India's Best Dancer 3 judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis gracing the show. Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum cast including Jay Bhanushali along with his co-star graced the show

It is then seen that the top 6 finalists Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Deboshmita Roy, and Sonakshikar set the stage on fire with their performance. The promo ends with Bharti Singh teasing Chirag and entertaining the audience.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Dekhna na bhule Indian Idol 13 ka The Dream Finale, 2nd April raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par! Ho jaiye taiyaar kyunki hone waala hai masti, dhamaal aur talent ka sangam iss saal ke sabse bade the Dream Finale mein."

About Indian Idol 13:

Indian Idol 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Indian Idol 13 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV. The winner of Indian Idol season 13 will be declared on 2 April 2023 at 8 pm.

