Indian Idol 13 promo: Jaya Prada grooves to her superhit song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De; WATCH

Indian Idol 13 is one of the most popular singing reality show in the country and has a massive number of viewers. The show has seen 12 successful seasons, and the 13th season is equally popular. Indian Idol has offered a platform for numerous aspiring singers to showcase their talent on this huge platform. Many singers even bagged big opportunities after featuring in this reality show. So owing to the popularity of the platform several celebrities belonging to different fields often grace the show to promote their projects. In the upcoming episode, we will see Jaya Prada and Reena Roy gracing the show with their presence.

Jaya Prada grooves to Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re

In a promo shared by the makers of show, Jaya Prada dancing on her hit song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re alongside contestant Shivam Singh on stage. She was seen donning a green anarkali suit whereas Reena was wearing yellow salwar suit and was watching Jaya grooving to the song. Along with the video, the caption read ‘Shivam ne Jaya Prada Ji ke saath dance karke laga diya Idol par chaar chaand! Dekhiye inhe Indian Idol 13 ke #IdolJayaJi&ReenaJi special episode mein! This Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!’ As soon as the promo was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and expressed their excitement.

Check out the promo here

About Jaya Prada and Reena Roy’s work

On the professional front, Jaya has worked in films like Sargam (1979), Kaamchor (1982), Tohfa (1984), Sharaabi (1984), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa (1991) and many Telugu films. Reena on the other hand, is best known for films like Naagin (1976), Kalicharan (1976), Jaani Dushman (1979), Arpan (1983) and Asha Jyoti (1984), Naseeb (1981) and Sanam Teri Kasam (1982).

