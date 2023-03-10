Indian Idol 13 Promo: Jaya Prada reveals anecdotes of when she shot 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' with Amitabh Bachchan

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 13 has been entertaining viewers for a long time and still continues to do so. After 12 successful seasons, the 13th season is presently airing on our Television screens and has carved a space in the hearts of the viewers. The show has offered a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. Many even bagged huge opportunities after featuring in this reality show. Till date, several celebrities from different walks of life have graced the show to promote their projects. Now in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 13, veteran actresses Jaya Prada and Reena Roy will be seen gracing the show.

Indian Idol 13 Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of Indian Idol 13 in which we see veteran actresses Jaya Prada and Reena Roy gracing the show. As the promo starts, we see Bidipta singing the hit song 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' along with Rishi. After their performance, Jaya Prada reveals anecdotes of when she shot 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Prada says, "Amit ji ko mei bohot yaad kar rahi hu aaj kyuki itne bade star hone ke bawajood bhi 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' shooting ke vakt sets pe aake pehle unke moments he voh sikh ke matab heroine se zyada mehnat karte hai voh. Unko yeh dekh ke hum sabko sikhna chahiye. I'm proud of that."

We then see contestant Rishi sings Reena Roy's song 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. Reena Roy says, "Rishi ka gana sune ke baad hum toh Saturday Sunday ko hi inko sun sakte hai. Mei chahti hu ki mei Instagram pe apna account kholu inke liye." Reena Roy then creates an account on Instagram and also clicks a picture with Rishi.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss hafte Idol ke manch ko karne roshan aayenge Jaya Prada Ji aur Reena Roy Ji. Aur apne beautiful singing se Bidipta karne wali hai inko impress! Dekhiye inhe Indian Idol 13 ke #IdolJayaJi&ReenaJi special episode mein! This Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

About Indian Idol 13:

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 13 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

