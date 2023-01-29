Indian Idol 13 Promo: Karan Johar shares an emotional memory about his father after listening to Kal Ho Naa Ho

Indian Idol 13 is one of the most iconic singing reality shows that has been airing on Television screens. After 12 successful seasons, Indian Idol 13 is presently airing and offers a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. The show enjoys a massive number of viewers, and owing to the popularity of the platform, many celebrities grace the show to promote their films. This weekend filmmaker Karan Johar will grace the show, and the contestants will be seen celebrating Dharma Productions by singing Dharma films' songs. Over the years, Dharma Productions has delivered some iconic and heart-touching films.

Sony TV shared a new promo of Indian Idol 13 on its official Instagram handle in which we see Karan Johar having a gala time with the contestant. We see the first contestant singing Kesariya in his melodious voice and after his performance, Karan tells him, "Ek sapna mei aapka pura kar sakta hu agar aap mere show ke guest bane toh." He then questions the contestant, "Bidipta is your biggest competition or biggest love?" The two contestants then sing songs and Karan is seen teasing them.

Another contestant then sings 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' after which Karan Johar shares an emotional memory about his father Yash Johar. After the contestant's performance, Karan says "Title tha Kal Ho Naa Ho lekin voh sachayi mei badal gayi. Hum gaa rahe the yeh gaana Kal Ho Naa Ho aur papa ki treatment chal rahi thi. Bohot saare memories hai aur aapne voh saare yaadein joh hai firse tazaa kardi hai."

A contestant then sings 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' whereas another contestant then sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' Karan then tells this contestant, "Awaz bhi hai saaz bhi hai andaaz bhi hai why can't Bidipta become a Dharma production heroine". It is then seen that two actors enact Anjali and Rahul's football scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.