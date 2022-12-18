Indian Idol 13 Promo: Ranveer Singh flaunts his rapping skills as he promotes Cirkus on the show; WATCH

Indian Idol 13 is one of the most iconic singing reality shows that has been airing on Television screens. It offers a platform to aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. The show enjoys a massive number of viewers, and owing to the popularity of the platform, many celebrities grace the show to promote their films. This weekend filmmaker Rohit Shetty will grace Indian Idol 13, along with his film star cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez, to promote their film Cirkus.

Sony TV shared a new promo of Indian Idol 13 on its official Instagram handle in which we see energetic Ranveer Singh taking over the stage and singing his favorite rap song for the audience. In the promo, we see Rohit telling the audience that Ranveer has a hidden talent in him that is rapping. Ranveer adds, "Gully Boy ka rap toh aap log ne suna hi hoga. Lekin aapko pata hai Hindi film mei rap ka concept sabse pehle kisne shuru kiya tha, mere idol Chi Chi(Govinda) saab ne." He then goes on to sing Govinda's hit song Stop That from his 1995 film 'Gambler'.

After this, contestant Moumita Chakrabarty sings 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with host Aditya Narayan and their melodious voice gets applauded by the Cirkus star cast and audience. After their performance, Rohit Shetty says, "Aapne kamaal kar diya. Mene yaha jitne bhi gaane sune hai sab mei voh playback singer ki quality hai." The caption of this promo read, "Ranveer Singh ne dikhaaya apne rap ka jalwa! Dekhiye inhe, Indian Idol 13 ke #CelebratingRohitShettyFilms mein! Aaj raat, 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevison par!".