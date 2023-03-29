Indian Idol 13 Promo: Rishi Singh, Chirag Kotwal and more to compete in grand finale episode on THIS date

Indian Idol is among the most popular singing reality shows that air on our screens and has had 13 successful seasons. Speaking about the ongoing 13th season, the show has witnessed several aspiring singers participating in the reality show and showcasing their talent. Many even bagged huge opportunities in the industry after featuring in this reality show. Till date, several celebrities from different walks of life have graced the show to promote their projects. These celebrities were paid tribute by the contestants of the show who dedicated their performances to the special guests.

Indian Idol 13 Grand finale:

After successfully running for more than 7 months, Indian Idol season 13 is all set to draw its curtains. Ardent fans of the show have been patiently waiting to see who lifts the trophy of the season. Now, a few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Indian Idol 13 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a glimpse of the top 6 finalists who will be competing against each other in the grand finale episode of the show.

The top 6 finalists who have successfully carved a place for themselves in the finale are Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Deboshmita Roy, and Sonakshikar. The Dream Finale or Grand Finale episode will air on April 2, and the winner of Indian Idol 13 will be declared.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Taiyaar ho jaiye Indian Idol Season 13 ke Dream Finale ke liye. Top 6 Finalists mein se kaun banega Indian Idol? Dekhna na bhule Indian Idol 13 ka Dream Finale, 2nd April, Sunday raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

About Indian Idol 13:

Previously, Indian Idol 13 was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. However, later Neha Kakkar opted out of the show. This singing reality show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Indian Idol 13 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV. The winner of Indian Idol season 13 will be declared on 2 April 2023 at 8 pm.

