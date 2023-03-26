Indian Idol 13: Rakesh Roshan gets emotional as he talks about his friendship with Rishi Kapoor in new promo

Indian Idol is one of the most watched and loved singing reality shows on Indian television. The show has a huge fan base and for years, it has entertained the audience. Currently, the 13th season is being aired and it is enjoying a massive viewership. Recently, the official Instagram handle of the channel posted a promo of the upcoming episode which featured the ace director Rakesh Roshan as the guest of the show.

Rakesh Roshan graces Indian Idol 13

In the latest promo of Indian Idol 13, Rakesh Roshan was seen sharing fond memories of Rishi Kapoor. Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa was seen asking the Krrish director about his friends in the industry, "Sir, film industry mein apke sab se best friends kon rhe hai?"

To this, Rakesh Roshan replied, "Hum teen char log hai jo hafte mein kam se kam teen char baar milte the. Jitendra, Prem Chopra, Rishi Kapoor jinko hum log bahut miss karte hai. Sujit Kumar." He further added, "Vo dosti chalis pachas saal se chal rahi hai aur aaj tak chal rhi hai."

"Get to know more such stories about Rakesh Roshan today. Just 5 hours to go," the post read.

About Indian Idol

Indian Idol is one of the longest-running reality shows. The show was first aired in 2004 and the winner of the first season was Abhijeet Sawant and since then it has managed to leave the audience mighty impressed with its content. The 13th season is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The show airs on Sony TV on the weekends.

