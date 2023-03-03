Indian Idol 13: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he doesn't shave his beard; Is it because of Raha? Find out

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 13 has been entertaining viewers for a long time and still continues to do so. After 12 successful seasons, the 13th season is presently airing on our Television screens and has carved a space in the hearts of the viewers. The show has offered a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. Many even bagged huge opportunities after featuring in this reality show. Till date, several celebrities from different walks of life have graced the show to promote their projects. Now in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 13, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will grace the show.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he doesn’t shave his beard

In a promo shared by the makers of the show, we saw a young contestant asking Ranbir if she can apply color to his face. The latter agrees and goes on stage and he himself also applied color on her face. Later we see the little girl asking Ranbir ‘Earlier you used to look so cute without beard but I wonder if this hurts your little daughter.’ To this Ranbir said ‘Yes you are saying right but I am doing a film for which I have to keep a beard look. But my daughter Raha has only seen me in this look since she is born so I am more concerned that after 2 months when I will shave it will she recognise me or not.’ This left everyone in splits.

Check out the video here

About Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Along with Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar consists of a talented star cast such as Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra and others in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a break-up artist (essayed by Ranbir) who pretends to fall in love with a young woman (essayed by Shraddha) and also has hidden motives. The Luv Ranjan directional is slated to release on the big screens on 8 March 2023.

